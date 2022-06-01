Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.