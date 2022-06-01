Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will post $30.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $43.50 million. Cellectis posted sales of $14.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $103.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

