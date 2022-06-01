Celo Market Capitalization Reaches $653.80 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $653.80 million and approximately $77.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00769292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00496139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

