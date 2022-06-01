Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.57. Celularity shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 706 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.40.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

