CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:CENQW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,741. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENQW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in CENAQ Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.