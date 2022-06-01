Centrifuge Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $74.23 million and $151,846.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00489426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

