Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the highest is $5.20. Century Communities posted earnings of $3.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CCS opened at $54.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.