Century Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
CYFL stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.
Century Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
