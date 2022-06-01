C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of CFFI opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

