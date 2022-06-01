ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. ChargePoint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 307,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

