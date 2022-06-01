ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.50. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.40. ChargePoint shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 59,682 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
