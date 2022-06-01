ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.50. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.40. ChargePoint shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 59,682 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

