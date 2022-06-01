Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Boosted by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 3.7% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $7.31 on Wednesday, reaching $226.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,609. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.