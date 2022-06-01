Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $8.69 on Tuesday, hitting $175.88. 495,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

