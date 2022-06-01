Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.86 or 0.09129983 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00453827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

