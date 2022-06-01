Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 3,914,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,238. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

