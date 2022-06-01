China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
