ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Plans Annual Dividend of $2.92

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.9194 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IMOS opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

