Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CDTX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

