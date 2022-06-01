Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $264.40. 15,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

