Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 277.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.4% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 603,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,896,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

