Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

