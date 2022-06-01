Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.