Clearline Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.