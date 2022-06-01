Clearline Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

