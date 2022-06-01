Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 218,506 Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.30% of Sio Gene Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,102 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

SIOX opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

