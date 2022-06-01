Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

