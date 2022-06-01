Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 8.2%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 494,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,371,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $4,633,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.