CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Has $879,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

