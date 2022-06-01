CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Head-To-Head Comparison

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CNFinance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.13%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Detwiler Fenton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $219.35 million 0.75 $10.11 million $0.05 47.80 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 1.54% 0.56% 0.15% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNFinance beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 63 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 7 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 42 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 50 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.