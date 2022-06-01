Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
