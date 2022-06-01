Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.