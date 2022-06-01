Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COHN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 9,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

