Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 3.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.02 and last traded at $75.06. Approximately 65,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,157,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

