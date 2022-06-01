Coldstack Market Cap Tops $390,815.56 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $390,815.56 and $172,018.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.