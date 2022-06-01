Commerce Bank Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MET opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

