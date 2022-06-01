Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Rollins by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,619,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,629,000 after acquiring an additional 371,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

