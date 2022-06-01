Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

