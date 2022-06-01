Commerce Bank Has $10.24 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

