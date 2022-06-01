Commerce Bank Sells 41,364 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,364 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

