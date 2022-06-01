Commerce Bank Sells 695 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $155.39 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

