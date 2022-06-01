Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 215,528 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

