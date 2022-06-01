Comparing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Savings Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.96 $29.57 million $2.85 8.72 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $186.75 million 3.48 $70.65 million $1.37 9.70

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.08% 11.35% 1.16% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.53% 8.97% 1.21%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Savings Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.