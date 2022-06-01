Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.97 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

