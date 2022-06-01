Conceal Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $2,259.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.26 or 1.00029145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00201857 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00118146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00199966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,204,431 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,091 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

