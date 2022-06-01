Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 10,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

