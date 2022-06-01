Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.80

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $277.80 and last traded at $277.80, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,543.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

