Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

