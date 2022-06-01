Contrasting Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86 GoodRx 1 9 7 0 2.35

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $19.29, indicating a potential upside of 198.54%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $21.74, indicating a potential upside of 172.71%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than GoodRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.96 $42.31 million N/A N/A GoodRx $745.42 million 4.24 -$25.25 million ($0.04) -199.25

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -1.86% 2.86% 1.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoodRx beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

