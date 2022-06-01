Contrasting KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KnowBe4 and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 12.61 -$11.85 million ($0.11) -161.64 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.63 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -9.38

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KnowBe4. KnowBe4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 -4.74% -0.92% -0.36% Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88 Viant Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

KnowBe4 currently has a consensus target price of $31.11, suggesting a potential upside of 74.98%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.56%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

