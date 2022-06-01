Contrasting University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Community Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares University Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Community Bankshares 32.98% 10.80% 1.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares University Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.45 $51.17 million $2.67 10.79

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for University Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

University Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

