Contrasting Vicinity Motor (VEV) and Its Peers

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vicinity Motor to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million -$7.32 million -4.47 Vicinity Motor Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 75.16

Vicinity Motor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% Vicinity Motor Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vicinity Motor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicinity Motor Competitors 1070 2625 3032 165 2.33

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Vicinity Motor’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vicinity Motor peers beat Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

